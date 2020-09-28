UPDATE: LRSD officials give update on the district after LREA says union teachers won’t teach in-person classes

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has released their statement regarding the LREA’s decision.

Click here to read their statement.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Little Rock School District held a news conference at 1:30 p.m. about the Little Rock Education Association’s (LREA) announcement of union teachers not teaching in-person classes.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) says teachers in the union will not teach in school.

In a letter sent by LREA Sunday night, all teachers will move to virtual learning.

On Monday morning, the district confirmed 50 of almost 1,900 of the districts’ teachers wrote to their principals Sunday.

Each said the teacher would be moving to virtual teaching.

The district says that isn’t an option unless an employee has a special approved accommodation.

Instead, the district called in substitutes and moved around administrative staff to fill in for absent teachers.

Brenda Butler dropped her son off at Central High Monday morning.

She retired from teaching at Little Rock last year, and says she understands that people are afraid.

“There are other people who are going through the same thing in their workplace and they’re going to work every day,” Butler said. “This is such an important job. I know that after doing it for 28 years, that you need to be in front of your students.”

The district said 150 teachers also called in sick Monday, but officials say they didn’t know if that had anything to do with the union letter.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock teacher’s union announced Sunday that its members plan to switch to virtual learning as of Monday, citing safety concerns over COVID-19.

A letter released by the Little Rock Education Association lists several concerns in schools including improper cleaning, and some students and staff not wearing masks all day.

Meanwhile, the Little Rock School District is assuring parents schools will be open on Monday for in-person learning.

Superintendent Mike Poore released a letter saying substitutes and other staff will fill the classroom and that he believes that continuing in-person instruction is the best course of action for students at this time.

You can read both statements in full below.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key released the following statement:

“During the first five weeks of school, LRSD administrators, educators, and staff have done a tremendous job of providing onsite and virtual instruction to meet the needs of students. Most importantly, they have responded promptly and effectively to the occurrences of COVID infections and adjusted schedules and operations as necessary to mitigate risk. Now the union leadership has concocted this absurd, eleventh-hour scheme to create even more disruption for LRSD students and families. It is wrong, it does not serve students, and I am confident the union’s scheming will be soundly rejected by truly student-focused educators.” Education Commissioner Johnny Key

LATEST POSTS: