Update: Man arrested in connection to May 2 NLR homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — On May 14, 2020, at 5:15 p.m., North Little Rock Police

arrested 23-year-old Michael D’Vaughtae Evans, of Wisconsin, for his involvement in the shooting at 2300 Pike Ave. that resulted in the death of Keshawn Cameron on May 2.

During the course of the investigation, Mr. Evans was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was issued on May 12, 2020.

On May 14, North Little Rock Police Department Detectives located Mr. Evans at 1004 North D Street in the Dixie Addition of North Little Rock. Mr. Evans was taken into custody without incident.

The residence has been identified as the home of Mr. Evan’s girlfriend.

Mr. Evans is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center for

First Degree Murder. He will have his initial appearance on Friday, May 15.