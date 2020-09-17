UPDATE: Man faces charges in connection to crash at Baseline and Geyer Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident that led to a police chase that ended in a crash, injuring an officer.

Auxor Rd. Shooting Incident Update pic.twitter.com/aUkIr56bYX — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 17, 2020

According to an update on the Little Rock Police Twitter page Thursday morning, Lewis Cooney, 37 of Little Rock, faces several charges, including second-degree battery, felony fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Police say additional charges are pending.

According to Little Rock police, officers received a call Wednesday of a black Dodge Charger shooting at an apartment building on the 9100 block of Auxor Road.

According to the tweet, officers found the suspect car and tried to pull it over, but the car took off, which led to a chase.

The car crashed at Baseline and Geyer Springs Wednesday evening.

According to Little Rock police, an officer had cut his hand and one suspect had injured their leg and foot while running away.

Little Rock police say two other people were released without charges.

