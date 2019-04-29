Update: Missing AR woman found safe in TX
Stella Mae Wood, of Searcy, had been reported missing over the weekend.
Update:
SEARCY, Ark. - A local woman reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.
Police say Stella Mae Wood, 76, was found in Galveston, Texas.
No other details have been released.
Original story:
SEARCY, Ark. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a Searcy woman.
76-year-old Stella Mae Wood was last heard from Saturday night when she called her sister and said she was getting off a bus in Texarkana on her way to Louisiana.
She is 5'4".
Stella Mae Wood may also be planning to visit an unknown address in Richmond, Texas.
Authorities are requesting anyone who may have seen Stella Mae Wood, or know where she is to contact the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531.
