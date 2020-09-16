UPDATE: Mother and daughter recover from injuries, UCSO still search for man wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder and kidnapping

UPDATE: STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Family members identified two of the shooting victims at 39-year-ol, Edwina Howard and her 17-year-old daughter, Daylan Howard.

Edwina Howard (left); Daylan Howard (right)

The mother was taken to a Little Rock hospital. Family members say she was shot a total of four times, once in the face, though none of her vital organs were damaged. She is stable and is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The teen was treated at the Medical Center of South Arkansas for a bullet that grazed her shoulder and a head injury. It’s not clear what type of injury she sustained to the head.

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the man they believe shot the pair, kept them inside their residence and also prevented two of Howard’s family members from leaving the home when they came to visit mid-day on Wednesday

If you see Govan, do not approach him. Call your local law enforcement office or call USCO at 870-864-1900.

UPDATE: Strong shooting suspect identified, deemed armed and dangerous

UPDATE: STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies have confirmed that a mother and her juvenile daughter were injured in Thursday night’s shooting in Strong, Arkansas.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of North Hickory Street in response to a shooting that involved two victims.

When deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds and her 17-year-old daughter with at least two wounds.

A third, uninjured victim identified the shooter as 46-year-old Lovell Govan Jr., of Huttig, and told police that he was the ex-boyfriend of the 39-year-old victim.

According to that third victim, Govan had been waiting in the victim’s house when she and her daughter arrived home the night before. Govan allegedly shot both of the victims and then held them at the home.

The third victim told deputies that she and her 4-year-old daughter stopped at the home to speak with the victims but was met at the door by Govan. He allegedly led them into the home and then pulled a gun, preventing them from leaving the home as well.

Deputies say that several hours later the victim ran fled to a neighbor’s home to call 911 while the suspect was distracted. During this, the other victims fled through the back door as well. The 39-year-old victim was shot once again by Govan, striking her in the face. Govan then left the area in the third victim’s vehicle and was believed to be heading south.

The 39-year-old victim was taken by helicopter from the Medical Center of South Arkansas (MCSA) to Little Rock while her daughter was treated and released from the MCSA.

Govan is now wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Capital Murder, Kidnapping, Burglary, and Theft of Property.

The last known vehicle driven by the suspect is a silver 2014 Mazda 6 with an Arkansas license plate that reads 386YDR.

Govan, who is also known as “Boomer”, is known to have family and friends throughout North Louisiana and South Arkansas. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Govan, do not approach him. Call your local law enforcement office.