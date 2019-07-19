Update: New info released in deadly Arkansas deputy shooting that also killed suspect

STONE COUNTY, Ark. – New details are being released in the deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday that left a local deputy and another person dead.

Here are details from an Arkansas State Police news release issued late Friday morning:

Samuel Fullerton, 39, of 2021 Flag Road, Leslie, has been identified as the deceased suspect in yesterday’s Stone County officer-involved shooting.

Erika Johnson, 32, a resident at the Flag Road address, has been identified as the female who was wounded in the shooting incident. Her wound was reported to be not life-threatening.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their work today investigating the shooting incident. Upon completion of their investigation the case file will be presented to the Stone County Prosecuting Attorney for consideration with respect to the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

The body of Stone County Deputy Sheriff Mike Stephen was released from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory this morning following an autopsy. Forensic evidence recovered at the scene has also been submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

For purposes of clarification, based on questions that followed yesterday’s news conference, two Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies in addition to Deputy Stephen were present as gunfire erupted at the scene. Deputy Stephen had been dispatched to the home for purposes of a welfare check stemming from an alleged disturbance.