Update: NLR shooting investigated as homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Thursday morning shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

North Little Rock police officers were called around 11:05 a.m. to a home located near the 600 block of W. 18th Street. At the scene officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say the investigation is in its early stages. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to please contact

Detectives at (501) 771-7156 or the North Little Rock Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is North Little Rock's second homicide for 2019.

Original story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of W. 18th Street.

The North Little Rock Police Department reported just after 11:30 that investigators were on the scene gathering details.

More details to come.