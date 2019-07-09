Update: NLRPD internal investigation begins after teen arrest in bicycle incident

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An internal investigation is underway by the North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) after the arrest of a teen girl on Sunday.

We first told you on Monday about the incident involving Mary Barton.

“We are asking for the community’s patience during the course of this internal investigation so that our department may complete the review and gather all facts surrounding this incident,” the NLRPD said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Police encountered the girl when they were called to the 100 block of Lindenhurst.

“The initial contact began with a complaint about juveniles riding bicycles through a yard. During the course of the call for service a juvenile female was observed riding a bicycle that looked very similar in make and model to one that had been reported stolen on July 6th. The encounter resulted in officers utilizing force to affect the arrest of the juvenile,” the NLRPD news release explains.

Police say portions of the encounter were recorded on cell phones by individuals in the area and were posted on social media.

“On July 8 the videos were reviewed and resulted in the initiation of an internal investigation through the Office of Internal Affairs. The internal investigation will consist of a review of the officers’ actions and determine whether or not the actions fall within the guidelines set forth in departmental policy. The North Little Rock Police Department recognizes that this incident causes concern,” the release continues.

