Update: One dead in Washington County plane crash

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Update:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) confirms one person is dead following a plane crash late Monday night.

Deputies say the wreckage of the plane was found in the area of 21000 Pierson Road, south of Strickler.

Original story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The search is on for a small plane that went missing 20 miles south-southwest of Fayetteville Monday night, as it departed from Drake Field, according to air traffic control.

“There are reports from witnesses that a small aircraft went down in the Cove Creek South area,” said WCSO Public Information Officer Kelly Cantrell.

Information of a possible missing plane was announced while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was presenting at the Washington County Finance and Budget meeting — that’s when a request came in to launch the WCSO’s drone.

The single-engine red and white Cessna 150 is registered to Wingnut Enterprises of Allen, Texas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News