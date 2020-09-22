Update Regarding LR Southwest High School, date-times for device pickup

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Schools across Arkansas are beginning to send home interim reports for the first nine weeks of school. Many school districts expected their halls to be a lot less active as many students have opted for either a blended learning experience this year or all virtual. "In some cases, there is a fear of being on-site," Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer said.

She wants people to know that learning is happening no matter what happens this year, "The overall message is we are ready for learning, we want to make sure that learning can take place anytime, anywhere, no matter what the circumstances are and no matter if we have interruptions or not."