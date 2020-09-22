Update Regarding LR Southwest High School, date-times for device pickup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Virtual instruction will be continuing this week for all Little Rock Southwest High School learners through the Schoology platform.
Teachers will be providing assignments and instruction for A-days that began on September 21st and 25th, and then B-days September 22nd and 24th with Wednesday, September 23 serving as a virtual day throughout the district.
Device Pick-up Schedule:
Tuesday, September 22nd
- Parents with last names beginning A-M and whose students attend in-person – noon – 7 p.m.
- A-G should report to bus loading zone
- H-M should report to front of the school
Wednesday, September 23rd
- Parents with last names beginning N-Z and whose student attend in-person – 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- N-T report to bus loading zone
- U-Z report to front of the school
- Parents who are unable to pick up on the above days may pick up devices Thursday-Friday, September 24-25th
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the bus loading zone