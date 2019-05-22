Update: Robbery attempt in LR Walmart parking lot, police need help identifying suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police say the man pictured from security surveillance above was in a Walmart parking lot claiming to be someone he's not.

The man told people he was an asset protection officer before trying to take off with a woman's purse and shopping bags.

Little Rock Police also say he told the woman he had a gun.

An employee told police that same day another customer claimed they were stopped by two people who said they were police officers checking for expired tags.

They are all believed to have been in a silver Chrysler.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to call Little Rock Police.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A woman leaving a Walmart store on the west side of town has reported a robbery attempt in the parking lot.

The Little Rock Police Department says officers were called to the store on S. Bowman Rd. around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A 31-year-old Jacksonville woman told them she was being followed by a group of people as she left the store and that one of them then approached her.

She said the man told her he was with loss prevention for the store and accused her of having stolen the items in her bag.

The woman said the man then reached for her bag and the wallet type purse she was carrying and they struggled.

In fear for her safety, the woman said she told him "I have a gun in my car," and he then ran away.

According to the police report, she was able to keep hold of her bag and purse.

She said the man ran to a silver sedan with tinted windows and a woman in the driver's seat. Another man was also seen in the back seat as they drove away.

The woman was not injured.