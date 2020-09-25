Update: Second person charged in connection to Danville murder

YELL COUNTY, Ark.- Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey announced Friday a second person is facing charges in connection to the death of a Danville man.

According to the Yell County Sheriff’s Department, Carlos Lopez Pacheco and Austeberto Lopez are facing charges in connection to the death of Jose Reyes Medel-Hernandez.

Austeberto Lopez is being held on a $75,000 bond for a hindering apprehension charge.

Carlos Lopez Pacheco’s bond was set at $2 million for a first-degree murder charge.

Chief Deputy John Foster says both suspects are being held at the Yell County Detention Facility and they await the filing of formal charges and appearances in Yell County Circuit Court.

