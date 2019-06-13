Update: Suspect arrested in Little Rock triple murder

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have announced an arrest in a Thursday triple homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said late Friday morning that Torrence Deshawn Price, 42, is facing three counts of First-Degree Murder in the case.

Records show police found him at the scene, next to a victim with a gun covered in blood.

Three females were found dead inside the W. 16th St. home.

The case has been sealed by Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin.

As of 12:30 p.m. police say the three victims have not been positively identified.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a triple homicide.

Three females were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home located at the 4600 block of West 16th Street Thursday afternoon.

Little Rock Police say a person of interest is being interviewed now.

Police say a trail of blood could be found at the home door.

