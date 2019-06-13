Update: Suspect arrested in Little Rock triple murder

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have announced an arrest in a Thursday triple homicide.
The Little Rock Police Department said late Friday morning that Torrence Deshawn Price, 42, is facing three counts of First-Degree Murder in the case.
Records show police found him at the scene, next to a victim with a gun covered in blood.
Three females were found dead inside the W. 16th St. home.
The case has been sealed by Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin.
As of 12:30 p.m. police say the three victims have not been positively identified.
Original story:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a triple homicide.
Three females were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home located at the 4600 block of West 16th Street Thursday afternoon.
Little Rock Police say a person of interest is being interviewed now.
Police say a trail of blood could be found at the home door.
