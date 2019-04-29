Update: Teen shot in Maumelle dies two days later
MAUMELLE, Ark. - A teen has died two days after being shot at a local apartment complex.
The Maumelle Police Department (MPD) says the 17-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Friday and died on Sunday.
Another teen boy, also 17, who was jailed in the case soon after the incident, now faces an upgraded charge of 2nd degree murder.
The MPD says although he is being charged as an adult, his name is not being released due to his age.
The shooting happened Friday morning at 700 Union Court (Gables Apartments).
