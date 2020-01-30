Update: Test results not yet received for patient under investigation for novel coronavirus in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Yesterday, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported that Arkansas currently has one patient under investigation for novel coronavirus. A patient under investigation means that the person is being tested to determine if they have novel coronavirus. Testing for the virus is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and currently, ADH is awaiting results for the patient under investigation. As of right now, there has been no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the state.

ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor this evolving situation. At this time, the risk to the general public in Arkansas is considered low. We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of potential patients. We will continue to keep the public up to date with new information as we receive it.

If you have questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus, you can reach our call center at: 800-803-7847. We are also sharing up to date information about novel coronavirus on our website at: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Fox16 note:

After the State Health Dept. revealed the case above on Wednesday, it became cause for concern. We spoke to officials at Hendrix College today about monitoring the coronavirus:

“While Hendrix College does not have any students studying in China this term, under this new advisory, we will not approve any college-related travel to China at this time. If students or faculty members submit proposals for summer travel to China, those requests may be conditionally approved based on an improvement in the coronavirus situation. We will monitor it closely in the coming days and weeks, and will rely on CDC and State Department guidance concerning cancelling study-abroad experiences in nearby countries.“



And an additional comment from Dr. Peter Gess, director of international programs at Hendrix College:

“We do have degree-seeking students from China on campus. We are supporting them as their friends and family face this crisis back home.”