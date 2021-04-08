UPDATE: Victim identified in double shooting on Colonel Glenn Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police have identified a person killed after a double shooting on Colonel Glenn Road.

Police say the victim is Azhyrion Johnson.

Our Colonel Glenn homicide victim has been identified. pic.twitter.com/ElRw1Ro2Ys — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 8, 2021

Officers were sent to the Dollar General on Col. Glenn around midnight Wednesday.

Police say a second gunshot victim went to a local hospital and told them he was involved in a shooting at an apartment complex near the Kroger on Col. Glenn around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The man told police he also shot someone, drove to Dollar General and left his vehicle.

At this time, the man who spoke to investigators has not been charged.