Update: Victim in Wednesday's North Little Rock shooting dies, suspect's charges upgraded

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A man who was shot on Coral Street Wednesday night has died, North Little Rock police say.

Officials say they learned around noon Thursday that Earnest McCoy, 60, had died.

Charles Leavy, 69, now faces Second Degree Murder. Leavy will appear in North Little Rock District Court for the updated charge on April 30.

This is North Little Rock's third homicide of 2019, officials say.

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A local man is in jail after being accused in a shooting that left the victim wounded.

The North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) says Charles Leavy, 69, faces a battery charge in the Wednesday night incident on Coral Street.

Police say the victim, Earnest McCoy, 60, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a Little Rock hospital. His condition is described by police as critical.

According to the police report, the two men live in the home with a woman. She told police she was lying in bed when she heard McCoy knocking on Leavy’s bedroom door and asking for cigarettes. She then heard a single gunshot, and called 911. The woman stayed in her bedroom until officers arrived and escorted her out of the house.

Leavy told police he was in bed asleep when he was woken up by someone yelling and knocking hard on his door. He said after he reached for his gun and fired it, he saw McCoy lying on the floor. Police say Leavy was not able to recall if he opened the door and shot the gun or if he shot through the door.

When processing the scene, detectives found a .22 caliber pistol under the mattress in Leavy’s room and a .22 caliber cartridge in the hallway outside of Leavy’s bedroom door.

Original story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - One person is reported critically injured after a shooting Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on the 4200 block of Coral Street.

Police say a person of interest is in custody.



