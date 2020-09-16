UPDATE: Victims identified after head-on crash in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people were killed after a head-on crash in southwest Sebastian County on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, emergency personnel responded to the 9400 block of Gap Road in rural Sebastian County around 8 a.m. Two occupants of one of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rebecca Everett, 32, of Hackett, and a minor were identified as the two that died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in Fort Smith and their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.