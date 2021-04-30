US Army Corps making emergency repairs to Perry Co. Levee due to rising Arkansas River levels

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making repairs to the Perry County Levee Friday because of rising levels of the Arkansas River.

The Perry County Levee was severely damaged during the 2019 floods and officials say repairs were being made before this weeks’ rainfall.

Randall “Jay” Townsend, Chief of Public Affairs, said, “Crews are working around the clock to fortify the breaches and prevent more flooding.”

Corps and county officials are working together to fill sandbags and put them along the levee.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, the rains in the western part of the state caused flows on the Arkansas River to rise to the highest levels since the 2019 floods.

Officials said the river is expected to crest Saturday morning at around 270,000 cubic feet per second.

The river rose to over 500,000 cubic feet per second in 2019, officials said.