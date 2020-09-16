US Supreme Court to hear arguments by telephone in case involving AR Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has issued the following statement about the U.S. Supreme Court that the Justices will hear telephone arguments in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

“Our fight to protect Arkansans’ access to affordable prescription drugs will finally have its day before the Supreme Court,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “With arguments to be aired live, Americans will hear how we are protecting local pharmacists who play the vital role as frontline healthcare providers in rural Arkansas and across the country every day and particularly during this pandemic.”

To ensure the court is open to the public, live audio of the arguments will be available.

The Supreme Court has granted Rutledge’s petition to hear the case. Arkansas is now supported by the U.S. Solicitor General and a bipartisan coalition led by California that includes 44 other states and the District of Columbia.

In 2015, PCMA filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of Act 900 which regulates pharmacy benefit managers, who act as prescription-drug middlemen, reimbursing pharmacists for prescription drugs dispensed to insurance beneficiaries. The U.S. District Court ruled that Act 900 was preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision.