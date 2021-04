PINE BLUFF – A Pine Bluff man recently got a shock when he discovered his water bill totaled almost $20,000, but now the utility company has reached out to that customer to correct the issue.

Henry Maxwell says Liberty Utilities contacted him to clarify a mistake in the reading.

According to Maxwell, he has now been issued a new bill for $52.31.

Maxwell says he appreciates the efforts by the utility company in resolving the matter.