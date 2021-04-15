LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Veterans Affairs wants to hear from Arkansas veterans.

The VA is hosting virtual listening sessions to get real feedback from veterans on their concerns, frustrations and requests for improving healthcare in the Natural State.

Arkansas veterans can go online on Monday, April 26th at 12:30 pm to give the VA the feedback it’s wanting.

Veterans can use this link to register for the session.

This is a nationwide initiative to help improve the healthcare system.

During her active duty days, Margaret Robinson was a computer operator.

“I served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1983,” said Robinson, veteran and VA volunteer.

Now, she serves in a different way, volunteering her time at the VA.

She’s totally hands-on and hears first-hand veterans’ concerns about their healthcare.

“Travel pay, maybe the VA need to be expanded, we’ve outgrown our spaces,” Robinson said.

She says Arkansas veterans aren’t asking for much.

“A nice facility to go into, adequate waiting time,” Robinson said. “More space to sit down and relax.”

This is why the VA is asking veterans to chime in so the hospital can take a good, hard look at its resources.

“And are the resources located where our veterans need them the most?,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Director at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

Especially for veterans living in rural areas.

“We cover such a large area, there could be services that our veterans really need that we need to add to those locations,” Scott said.

The VA wants to know how they can use technology to meet vets where they are.

“Many exams, follow-up exams, return exams, even pre-surgical exams could be performed virtually,” said Scott.

Robinson says she’s reminded every day of why improving veterans’ health care matters.

“We have a wall…of the World War II veterans that sacrificed their life and they’re on that wall and every day I go by and I look in awe at the sacrifice they made,” Robinson said.

The VA says feedback from local veterans will eventually be presented to Congress.