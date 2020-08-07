VA awards over $1.4M in grants to end Veteran homelessness in Arkansas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (News release) – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it awarded more than $1.4M under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) to a non-profit organization in the state of Arkansas. A list of grantees is available at www.va.gov/homeless/ssvf.asp.

SSVF funding provides thousands of low-income Veteran families around the nation with access to case management and other assistance to rapidly re-house Veterans who become homeless or prevent Veterans from becoming homeless.

This year, VA’s SSVF grants went to 266 nonprofits in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Through SSVF, VA served more than 105,156 individuals, including 70,524 Veterans and 20,608 children nationally in Fiscal Year 2019. As a result of these and other efforts, Veteran homelessness has been cut in half since the launch of the Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in 2010.

Visit HERE to learn more about the SSVF program.