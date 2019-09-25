VA pathologist denied bond, remains in jail until trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The former VA pathologist who is accused of working while impaired has been denied bond and will remain behind bars.

Robert Levy will stay in jail until his trial on September 8, 2020. He’s been deemed “a danger to the community” by the judge.

Levy has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including three counts of manslaughter.

Levy was fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital after officials said he had been impaired while on duty. Last month he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three patients who authorities say he misdiagnosed and whose records he later altered to conceal his mistakes.