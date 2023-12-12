LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas veterans who wish to speak with a Veterans Administration representative about claims will have a chance to do so on Dec. 14.

The monthly VA Virtual Claims Clinic will occur from 4 to 6 p.m. Those interested in meeting with a representative should call 501-370-3829 to book a time slot by Dec. 13. The VA online scheduling tool may also be used.

VA representatives will answer questions about PACT Act benefits and existing VA benefits claims and be available to assist with filing new claims.

The VA has three offices for the central Arkansas region. Its main office is at 2200 Roots Drive in North Little Rock, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a phone line staffed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., also Monday through Friday.

The two other offices are satellites, one at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center at 4300 W 7th St., Room 1C-151B in Little Rock, open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. The second satellite is at Eugene J. Towbin VA Healthcare Center, 2200 Fort Roots Dr., Room 1C-149, Bldg. 170, in North Little Rock, open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The VA provides financial and other forms of assistance to Veterans and their dependents, including disability compensation, survivors’ benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guarantees.

VA disability compensation pay offers a monthly tax-free payment to Veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to Veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.