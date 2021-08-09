LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In order to spread awareness in rural Arkansas about the importance of getting vaccinated, Andrews Autosport has teamed up with the Arkansas Department of Health to unveil the new Vaccinate Arkansas race car.

The car will be driven by dirt track driver Peyton Taylor.

In addition to having the car racing on the tracks, officials say they’re also doing other things to boost vaccine numbers in counties with lower vaccination rates.

“We are doing vaccine drives at tracks. We’re adding to the purse of winnings for vaccinated drivers at local tracks. This is much bigger than just our program,” says Spencer Andrews.

The car made its official at the Batesville Motor Speedway.

They’re hoping to not only win races with the car but also spread the word about vaccinating Arkansans.