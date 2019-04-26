Van Buren County's only animal shelter runs risk of closing its doors Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. - The woman caring for dozens of pets at the only animal shelter in Van Buren county says the operation might be on its last paw.

"When you walk out there, and you see the dogs that are so happy to see you in the morning, and they're like 'Oh you came back for me!' I mean, that's what makes me happy," Lori Treat says.

Treat launched a non-profit organization, SNYP or Spay and Neuter Your Pets, with money from her own 401K. Through that money and her non-profit, she's been able to spend the last two years caring for and finding homes for hundreds of cats in dogs that would have likely gone astray.

But, after two years of maintaining the facility by spending about $2,000 per month, the money is running bone dry.

Treat says a local family did set up a trust fund intended for the shelter, but it is in the form of property, which has not been sold.

"Until that happens, we're set to step down the last day of May," Treat says of the shelter.

She says the county and the city own the building that houses the shelter, but she does not think the municipalities have the money to maintain its operations.

"We're usually over capacity most of the time," Treat says.

As of late April, the shelter was holding about 20 dogs and 20 cats and can hold up to 60 animals total.

Treat says if the shelter does have to shutter its doors for a little while, all animals will likely be rescued through groups she has partnered with up north.

We reached out Van Buren County judge Dale James on Thursday but did not hear back.

Treat tells us she is expecting to meet with city and county officials on Friday to discuss what the next steps are before the end of May.

"I'm not confident, to be honest."