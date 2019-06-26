Van Buren man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing two children

VAN BUREN, Ark.- Van Buren man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole on two counts of Transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court records, in February 2017, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that Stanley Rice, 59, had been sexually abusing her since she was approximately six years old. She also told police that he took her from Arkansas to Texas when she was nine, and sexually abused her while there.

While investigating the case, police found an adult male, who said that when he was 15 years old, Rice sexually abused him as well.

Rice was charged by a federal grand jury in August 2018. In February 2019, Rice pleaded guilty to transporting both minors from Arkansas to the state of Texas for the purposes of sexually abusing them.