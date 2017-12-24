Vandal Hits Church Days Before Christmas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A vandal hit a North Little Rock church days before Christmas and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the bizarre event at Levy Baptist Church.

Pastor Steven Tiner said he left the church last Wednesday after worship and within 6 minutes it happened.

The video showed two people walking in the parking lot then one person stops appears to look around and chuck something at the sacred place not once but twice.

It happened around 8:45 Wednesday night.

Pastor Tiner said, “The church is here to help people and we do that every day. We’re on a first name basis with many of the homeless and certainly our neighbors in the community. So, it’s shocking when someone attacked a place that used to be considered sacred.”

The pastor said he wants to find out who is in the video and who shattered the window.

His message to the people caught on camera, “As much as anything we hope that they would want to come to church and experience the spirituality that’s here. It might bring about a life change in their lives.”

He said they don’t believe anything was taken inside the church.

With a posted sticker about their alarm system and the timing of it all happening we learned members wonder if it was targeted or random.

If you recognize anyone in the video contact the North Little Rock Police Department.