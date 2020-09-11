Vehicle fire causes slowdown on I-430 in Pulaski County Friday morning

Video Courtesy: Emma Kate Johnson

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- A vehicle fire caused a slowdown on Interstate 430 near Little Rock Friday morning.

Pulaski Co: I-430 SB right & middle lanes remain blocked due to a vehicle fire just south of the Arkansas River bridge in Little Rock. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffic https://t.co/LHC2NJvwR5 pic.twitter.com/CHRROb63K2 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) September 11, 2020

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the right and middle lanes were blocked on a part of I-430 for about 35 minutes.

According to ARDOT reports, it is now cleared.

At this time, no injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson with the Little Rock Fire Department.

