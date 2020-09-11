Vehicle fire causes slowdown on I-430 in Pulaski County Friday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Video Courtesy: Emma Kate Johnson

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- A vehicle fire caused a slowdown on Interstate 430 near Little Rock Friday morning.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the right and middle lanes were blocked on a part of I-430 for about 35 minutes.

According to ARDOT reports, it is now cleared.

At this time, no injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson with the Little Rock Fire Department.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories