Vehicle fire causes slowdown on I-430 in Pulaski County Friday morning

Video Courtesy: Emma Kate Johnson
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- A vehicle fire caused a slowdown on Interstate 430 near Little Rock Friday morning.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the right and middle lanes were blocked on a part of I-430 for about 35 minutes.
According to ARDOT reports, it is now cleared.
At this time, no injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson with the Little Rock Fire Department.
