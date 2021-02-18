Vehicles stranded for hours overnight on Interstate 40 in Lonoke, Prairie counties

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- Hundreds of vehicles were stranded overnight on Interstate 40 in Lonoke and Prairie counties.

An accident was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on I-40 westbound near Carlisle.

The accident blocked all lanes.

As of Thursday morning, traffic was backed up about 19 miles to Biscoe.

According to the Arkansas Storm Team, temperatures were in the 20s and the area picked up around six to 10 inches of snow Wednesday.

Some drivers say they have been stuck for six to 14 hours.

I-40 WB still closed & at a standstill from around Hazen to Biscoe. This is the @myARDOT camera looking at Biscoe as of ~5:30am cst. Carlisle to Hazen has reopened farther west. #artraffic #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/UV583kjgLh — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) February 18, 2021

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, I-40 westbound is still closed and at a standstill from around Hazen to Biscoe. Carlisle to Hazen has reopened.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-40 WB from Carlisle to Hazen has re-opened. It is still backed up and not moving from Hazen to Biscoe. #ARtraffic — Kristen Kennedy (@KKennedy_WX) February 18, 2021

.@myARDOT Interstate 40 near Carlisle shut down in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash. #ARStormTeam #Arwx — Laura Monteverdi (@LauraMonteverdi) February 18, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, both I-40 westbound and eastbound were closed Wednesday due to an accident involving multiple vehicles. I-40 eastbound was reopened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

