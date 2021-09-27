Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham bringing new tour to Simmons Bank Arena

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, right, and his puppet character Walter are interviewed after Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his international tour to the Simmons Bank Arena to kick off next year.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the ventriloquist and his “little guys in his suitcase” are restarting their acclaimed international tour.

Dunham has toured for more than 13 years and have filled arenas across the county with multiple blockbuster tours. His last stop in the area was for a show in February of 2019.

Fans will get the chance to see Dunham and his “co-stars” Peanut, Walter, Jose’ Jalapeno, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist live on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 3 p.m.

According to event organizers, tickets can be purchased Oct.4 at 10 a.m. at Tickmaster.com.