LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Herman Higgs celebrated his 103 birthday on Wednesday at the North Little Rock Veterans home.

He went into the army when he was 21. He was a prisoner of war at the Battle of the Bulge in WWII and he was an El Dorado policeman as well as a US Marshall.

“Yeah, I got some red-stick candy and a birthday cake,” said Higgs.

Mr. Higgs was born in 1917. Happy Birthday Mr. Higgs!