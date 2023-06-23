Russellville, Ark. – On Friday, a ceremony was held at the Russellville Veteran Affairs Clinic to honor the city’s veterans and the employees at the clinic.

City officials say Pope County is home to many veterans and it’s important to recognize their service and the people who care for them.

The clinic is the only one in Russellville and officials said it’s been around for nearly three decades.

However, what makes the ceremony a little more unique is that a World War Two veteran, Foster “Jock” Davis who is approaching 99-years-old is the one who spearheaded the event.

“I think it’s important, because this day really brings it to the front that people really care about out veterans and they care about them every day,” Davis said.

Many politicians were at the event and complemented Davis’s commitment to the community and to veterans. The director of the clinic presented him a certificate of appreciation.

“I was not expecting this, this made me shed tears because I didn’t need this. I did this because I love veterans and I love this and this was the most fun in my life putting this thing together,” Davis said.

Davis, like many other veterans, said they felt the employees at this V.A. clinic truly care for them and they’re like family.

“That Flag of the United States, the red in it symbolizes the blood that troops have shed over the years and here we are today representing our veterans and thanking them for their service and most of all the people who run this unit which is wonderful. “

The director of the clinic said they work to improve and expand services to provide world class care.

During the event, the clinic was presented a Congressional Record from Tom Cotton’s representative.