Veterans celebrated in Arkansas ceremony for Veteran’s Day

Today, we were all honoring and celebrating all veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Senator Tom Cotton and representative French Hill were among many honoring veterans today at a ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

We were able to speak to several vets about their service.

“Being able to be a part of the greatest military in the world, and fight for our country’s freedom is one of the most rewarding experiences any citizen can make ” said veteran R.D. Kinsey.

Families of veterans were also celebrated for the sacrifice they made as well.