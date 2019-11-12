Breaking News
One-day strike announced by Little Rock Education Association
1  of  5
Closings
Jasper School District Kingston Schools Oark Schools Searcy County School District Yellville-Summit School District

Veterans celebrated in Arkansas ceremony for Veteran’s Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Today, we were all honoring and celebrating all veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Senator Tom Cotton and representative French Hill were among many honoring veterans today at a ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

We were able to speak to several vets about their service.

“Being able to be a part of the greatest military in the world, and fight for our country’s freedom is one of the most rewarding experiences any citizen can make ” said veteran R.D. Kinsey.

Families of veterans were also celebrated for the sacrifice they made as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss