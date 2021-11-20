Veterans for Vets disc golf tournament held in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With fresh air and challenging skills, players say the sport of disc golf has taken off during the pandemic.

On Saturday morning at War Memorial Park, dozens of people gathered for a good cause — the Veterans for Vets disc golf tournament.

The disc golfers played a 27-hole course.

“We’ve got 128 players, of that 70% are actual veterans, so they’re helping themselves to help spread the word of disc golf,” Randall Palmer, Dynamic Discs tournament director, said. “We’re throwing frisbees out in the park for fun, and raising money for a really good cause.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Veterans of Foreign wars 90-95 Auxiliary.