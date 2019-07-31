Veterans memorial vandalized in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. – A local veterans memorial has been vandalized.

The Fallen Soldier Memorial was found ripped from its base and thrown into a ditch down the street, according to witnesses at the National Guard Armory.

It happened earlier this week.

Armory officials and Batesville Police are working to find out who did it.

A fundraiser is underway to help make the repairs.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the National Guard Armory at (870) 793-5188 or the Batesville Police Department at (870) 569-8111.