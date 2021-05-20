Victim identified, suspect in custody after overnight homicide on West 13th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Wednesday night homicide on West 13th Street.

Little Rock Police responded to a report of a possible assault in the 3100 block of West 13th Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

According to investigators. when officers arrived, they discovered 52-year-old Dewayne Turner lying on the porch of a home with injuries to his face, head and neck. Turner was pronounced dead on the scene.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @LRpolice investigating a homicide at this house off W 13th. Officers just took down caution tape. The road is still blocked off right now but officers are heading out soon. The fire department is here now hosing down the scene. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/8EB44TVbUE — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) May 20, 2021

Witnesses told police that 30-year-old Keemo Richardson allegedly assaulted Turner before fleeing the area.

Richardson was located soon after at the Splash-N-Dash Car Wash on West Markham, taken into custody, and is being charged with capital murder.

Turner’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.