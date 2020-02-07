Victim in Missouri murder identified as Arkansas man

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSN/KNWA) — UPDATE: The victim in Thursday’s homicide has been identified as Christian Zigmunt from Bella Vista.

The incident occurred on Goff Ridge Road in McDonald County and the victim was dumped on Bear Hollow Road, according to authorities.

On 02-06-2020 the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible homicide that had occurred in the south part of rural McDonald County in the early morning hours. The investigation progressed and it was determined that a male subject was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends. The investigation determined that the suspect shot and killed the victim and forced the others to drive down the road where the suspect dumped the victim alongside a county road. The victim whose identity is not being released pending notification of family was located by law enforcement and the crime scene processed. The victim has been turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and will be sent for an autopsy. The suspect was arrested at his residence this evening and is being held pending formal criminal charges. No motive is known as to the murder at this time and investigation continues. MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

According to online documents Thursday, Henry Bridgeford, 25, of Noel, Missouri, was arrested and booked into the McDonald County jail. He is being held on the following:

1st Degree Murder

Armed Criminal Action

Felonious Restraint

Bridgeford is being held on no bond.

