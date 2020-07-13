Victims family reacts to delaying execution of Daniel Lee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the second time in the last 24 hours, a judge has stepped in and blocked the scheduled execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, which was set to take place this evening.

Lee was set to be the first of four federal inmates to be put to death in the last 17 years.

In 1996; he was convicted of murdering a Pope County family of three.

A move was approved Friday to delay his execution until there is no longer a health emergency.

That request coming from the family of Lewis’ victims, who expressed concerns about traveling during the pandemic.

Yesterday, a federal appeals court overruled an Indiana judge putting the execution on hold, meaning the process was clear to move forward.

But today, a U.S. district judge ordered a new delay in those scheduled executions, the family of Lee’s victims says there are two options in their mind.

“We’ve done all we can do, we are still fighting but we have done all we can do.” said Earlene Peterson, victims mother.

No new date has been set.