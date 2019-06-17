Victims identified in 16th Street triple homicide case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have identified the victims of a triple homicide from June 13. Two women and a teen were discovered inside a home on 16th street.

According to Little Rock Police, the victims are Dontriece Hughes, 27; Ramonda Holmes, 24; Sydne Bolden, 14.

Torrence Price, 42, of Little Rock, was found inside the home when police arrived at the scene and taken into custody. Price has since been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Jail on a $3 million bond. Price is set to appear in court on Thursday.

According to the police report, a silver and black 40 caliber firearm and a magazine was found at the scene. And a 2005 Ford pickup was towed to the city impound.