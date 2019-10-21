VIDEO: Strong storms rake over Northwest Arkansas; 1 killed in Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. – One death and heavy storm damage is reported from storms that struck just after midnight in Northwest Arkansas.

In Benton County, the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Tulsa reports one person died on Pleasant Ridge Dr. in Rogers when a tree fell on a home around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

“Right now we are still in the response stage. The road department, cities, and authorities are working to get blocked roads reopened,” said Robert McGowen, Benton County Emergency Manager. “We have damage that spans the whole county. From Siloam Springs all way to Beaver Lake District.”

NWS storm damage reports for Benton County and Washington County:

12:07 a.m. – Benton County. Multiple trees down and homes damaged in Forest Hills subdivision. Possible tornado.

12:10 a.m. – Benton County. Damage reported in Siloam Springs at Stonecrest subdivision. A semi was reported blown over at the intersection of State Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 412. Possible tornado.

12:21 a.m. – Benton County. Trees and fences blown down.

12:23 a.m. – Washington County. Trees down near intersection of County Rd. 23 and U.S. 62 Bypass. Car damage reported as well. Winds were estimated at 80 mph.

12:30 a.m. – Benton County. Significant tree damage to an apartment complex in southwest Rogers.

12:30 a.m. – Benton County. Trees down on Holly St. right before Central in Siloam Springs.

12:32 a.m. – Benton County. Damage to hotel just southwest of Rogers.

12:32 a.m. – Washington County. Several tree limbs down across Springdale near the airport.

