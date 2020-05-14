VIEWER GALLERY: Blue Angels to fly over Little Rock Thursday afternoon

KLRT - FOX16.com
The #BlueAngels flew right over the Sheriff’s Office in Little Rock today. An incredible sight to see. We are so appreciative. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/95dyRysIG8— Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) May 14, 2020
At 1:45pm @BlueAngels flew over the skies in Little Rock to honor COVID-19 responders and essential workers. These are some pic that the @ArkansasSenate Info Office captured. pic.twitter.com/4ftMtRbqrK— Arkansas Senate (@ArkansasSenate) May 14, 2020
The @BlueAngels flying over Little Rock in support of our healthcare workers. #BlueAngelsFlyover #HealthcareHeroes #ARnews pic.twitter.com/r2gIbaZ7NT— Lane Hancock (@LaneHancock7) May 14, 2020
Caught the tail end of the @BlueAngels flyover honoring all the healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/IH50kDwiro— Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) May 14, 2020
WATCH: The @BlueAngels over #LittleRock hospitals & downtown #BlueAngelsFlyover pic.twitter.com/5c9ENonihf— Matthew Sewell (@_MattSewell) May 14, 2020
.@USNavy @BlueAngels #BlueAngelsFlyover over @CityLittleRock! pic.twitter.com/iRmHysn8fr— Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 14, 2020
The @BlueAngels over #LittleRock hospitals & downtown #BlueAngelsFlyover #HealthcareHeroes #healthcareprofessionals #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Chh1wqtBGU— Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) May 14, 2020
Thank you @BlueAngels for coming to our state and helping us show appreciation to those working hard to support fellow Arkansans! pic.twitter.com/v7F1ih8qWH— Auditor Andrea Lea (@ARAuditor) May 14, 2020
