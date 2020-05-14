VIEWER GALLERY: Blue Angels to fly over Little Rock Thursday afternoon

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TempleLive in Fort Smith will apply to move its Travis McCready concert to May 18 after the state of Arkansas issued a cease-and-desist order and suspended its alcohol permit earlier today, said Mike Brown with the venue on Thursday.

Brown said the venue will apply to move the show to be in compliance with the Arkansas Department of Health's guidelines 'against our will.'