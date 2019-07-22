Visitation, funeral this week for fallen Stone Co. deputy

CALICO ROCK, Ark. – A north Arkansas community is preparing to pay tribute to a Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Visitation for Sgt. Michael Stephen will be Tuesday, July 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Eddie’s Family Funeral Home, 2206 Hwy 56 in Calico Rock.

Stephen was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance outside a home on July 18.

His funeral service will be Wednesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Calico Rock High School Gymnasium, #1 Pirate Place, Calico Rock, Arkansas with Andy Riley officiating.

A private burial will be held at Trimble Campground Cemetery with Beth Kratochvil officiating.