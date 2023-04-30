REDFIELD, Ark. – A group of volunteers from Boston have been spending time in the Natural State this week helping to upgrade animal shelters.

31 members of the group Last Hope K-9 Rescue joined additional volunteers from Arkansas.

In addition to traveling to Arkansas and donating their time, the group also raised more than $60 thousand to spend on projects in Arkansas shelters, including reinforcing a fence at a shelter in Redfield.

“We have volunteers that pay their own way, pay their own flight down, take their own time off and we raise money,” Maura Tutty from Last Hope K-9 Rescue said. “So far we’ve raised 65,000 dollars in order to help support projects at 9 shelters over the past five days.”

Another 30 Arkansas volunteers took part in this week’s projects.

In addition to Redfield, improvements were made in North Little Rock, Sheridan, Pine Bluff, Stuttgart and several other locations as a part of this mission trip.

For more information about Last Hope K-9, visit them online.