Volunteers deliver flowers and smiles in Maumelle

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Volunteers in Maumelle are bringing smiles to many faces.

They are putting together flower arrangements and delivering them to seniors in the community.

The Maumelle Center on the Lake collected almost 200 vases and many flowers. They put together arrangements that are being delivered to cancer and hospice patients.

“This is a smile on somebody’s face,” said Kim White, a volunteer coordinator. “This is something to brighten everybody’s day.”

“So many of our elderly can’t get out and garden anymore, so when they get a piece of the garden in with him, it really does help,” said Anne Morino, a volunteer.

One hundred sixty flower arrangements were delivered Wednesday to Audobon Point.