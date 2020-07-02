Volunteers hand out 800 emergency food boxes to people in need in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.- Volunteers handed out 800 emergency food boxes to people in need at the Saline County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The Central Arkansas Development Council organized the handout.

Cars started lining up at 6:30 a.m.

Instead of waiting until 9 a.m. to hand out the boxes of food, volunteers started the giveaway around 7:30 a.m.

Each box held about 50 pounds of food with things like chicken, frozen vegetables, penut butter, pasta noodles, sugar and flour.

The group wanted to help because many Arkansans are struggling with layoffs during the pandemic.

The CADC serves 19 counties, and CEO Randy Morris says over 10,000 boxes of this emergency food has gone out at these events since May.

“A lot of people, they’re crying,” Morris said. “They didn’t know what they were going to do. One of my COO’s talked to one individual. She said he started crying and telling her that he had like four or five children at the house. They had just fixed their last meal. They didn’t know what they were going to do. Just so happened we were in their county that day.”

If you need help with rent or a mortgage payment, even utilities, the CADC can help with that, too.

