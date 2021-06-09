Volunteers make sandbags to prevent flooding in Humnoke

HUMNOKE, Ark. – Lonoke County officials said volunteers are sandbagging to prevent flooding in the Humnoke area on Wednesday.

The officials explained there are no homes currently underwater, but they are trying to prevent homes in the downtown area from flooding.

Volunteers said they have taken 40 bags to a home that was close to floodwaters.

They have been out here a couple hours and will be out here the rest of the day. They say they’ve already taken about 40 bags to a house that’s close to flooding. pic.twitter.com/jzU6CTzICs — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) June 9, 2021

Humnoke is a low-lying area, and the officials noted that flooding is a concern whenever there’s an excessive amount of rain.

The officials added there will be volunteers sandbagging all day in downtown Humnoke.