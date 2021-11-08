Volunteers place flags at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dozens of volunteers placed flags at the final resting place of those who served our country on Monday.

Ahead of Veterans Day, people filled Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

They placed flags in front of more than 7,500 headstones.

The Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation members say it’s just another way to say thank you to the brave men and women who gave so much for our freedom.

“We use the opportunity such as Veterans Day and Memorial Day to set out the flags and show them appreciation,” Arkansas Veterans Cemetery Foundation President Robert Borecky said. “It also goes a long way for the families of those veterans here.”

They will pick up all the flags Saturday. They need volunteers to help with that as well. It starts at 10 a.m.