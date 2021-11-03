Voters approve bond restructuring plan for Pulaski County, Little Rock school districts

LITTLE ROCK. Ark. – Voters in Little Rock approved the plan for The Pulaski County Special School District and The Little Rock School District to restructure their bonds, which will help improve infrastructures in both districts.

Unofficial results from the annual school election showed that the majority of voters in both school districts were for the district plans, with more than 64% approval for the PCSSD and more than 75% approval for the LRSD.

According to officials from the LRSD, their school district plan will generate up to $300 million in construction funds that will be issued over a three-year-period to modernize their facilities.

The PCSSD superintendent Dr. Charles McNulty responded to the news of the voter’s approval of their $80 million plan Tuesday, calling it a major win for students, staff and stakeholders.

Students, staff and families will see improvements around the PCSSD during a 6-year master plan, according to officials from the PCSSD.

For more information on how the money is expected to be used for both school districts, visit PCSSD.org and LRSD.org.